Maharashtra: IAF ferries empty oxygen containers to Jamnagar for refill

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian Air Force on Saturday airlifted two empty oxygen containers from Pune to filling stations in Jamnagar and two more containers will be flown there during the day, a defence release said.

The containers will return to Maharashtra by road or train once they are loaded with medical oxygen which is in high demand due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

A C-17 plane of the IAF arrived in Pune from Hindan air base in the morning and left for Jamnagar around 1:30 pm, carrying two empty containers of 15-ton capacity each, the release said.

"The aircraft is already on its second shuttle for two more tankers," said an official.

The filled tankers will be brought back by road or railway as they cannot be airlifted due to safety reasons, he said.