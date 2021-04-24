STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra reports 67,160 COVID-19 cases, 676 deaths

Out of 676 fatalities, 396 occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining had occurred last week or before that.

Published: 24th April 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Coronavirus

Image for representation (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,160 new coronavirus cases, slightly more than Friday, while the death figure declined to 676, a health department official said.

The death toll reached 63,928 and the caseload rose to 42,28,836.

The state on Friday had reported 66,836 cases and 773 fatalities.

Out of 676 fatalities, 396 occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining had occurred last week or before that.

63,818 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 34,68,610.

With this, Maharashtra's active cases settled at 6,94,480, the official said.

Mumbai recorded 5,867 new cases and 71 fatalities, taking its case tally to 6,22,146 and the toll to 12,726.

With 2,86,412 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra went up to 2,54,60,008, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 82.02 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent.

The state's positivity rate is 16.61 per cent.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 15,106 cases and 117 deaths during the day.

After Mumbai city, Panvel city in the division reported 11 deaths, the official said.

The Nashik division reported 10,050 cases.

The Nashik city reported 2,875 cases and Nashik district 1,881, followed by 2,609 in Ahmednagar district.

Out of 82 fresh deaths in the division, 19 were reported from Nashik city, 16 from Nashik district, 17 in Ahmednagar district and 13 in Ahmednagar city.

The Pune division saw 13,715 fresh infections, including 4,118 in Pune city, 3,476 in Pune district and 2,431 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad city.

Out of 94 deaths in the division, 25 were from Solapur district, 23 each in Solapur city and Satara district, followed by 11 each in Pune district and Pune city.

The Kolhapur division added 3,315 cases and 45 deaths of which 25 were reported from Ratnagiri district alone.

Aurangabad division reported 3,631 infections and 23 deaths of which 11 were reported from Hingoli district.

The Latur division reported 4,051 cases along with 130 deaths, of which 38 were reported in Nanded district, 23 each in Nanded city and Latur district, 28 in Beed district and 12 in Osmanabad, the official said.

The caseload of Akola division increased by 3,889.

It recorded 41 deaths of which Yavatmal district contributed 25 and Amaravati 10.

The Nagpur division registered 13,403 new cases, including 5,417 in Nagpur city and 2,616 in Nagpur district.

Bhandara, Wardha and Chandrapur districts reported 1,369, 1,225 and 1,138 cases, respectively.

The division also reported 144 deaths of which 46 were from Nagpur city and 11 from Nagpur district.

Bhandara district reported 25 deaths, followed by 22 in Gadchiroli and 20 in Wardha, the official said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 42,28,836, new cases 67,160, death toll 63,928, recoveries 34,68,610, active cases 6,94,480, people tested so far 2,54,60,008.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus covid 19 maharashtra covid cases
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp