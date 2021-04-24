Maharashtra reports 67,160 COVID-19 cases, 676 deaths

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,160 new coronavirus cases, slightly more than Friday, while the death figure declined to 676, a health department official said.

The death toll reached 63,928 and the caseload rose to 42,28,836.

The state on Friday had reported 66,836 cases and 773 fatalities.

Out of 676 fatalities, 396 occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining had occurred last week or before that.

63,818 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 34,68,610.

With this, Maharashtra's active cases settled at 6,94,480, the official said.

Mumbai recorded 5,867 new cases and 71 fatalities, taking its case tally to 6,22,146 and the toll to 12,726.

With 2,86,412 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra went up to 2,54,60,008, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 82.02 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent.

The state's positivity rate is 16.61 per cent.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 15,106 cases and 117 deaths during the day.

After Mumbai city, Panvel city in the division reported 11 deaths, the official said.

The Nashik division reported 10,050 cases.

The Nashik city reported 2,875 cases and Nashik district 1,881, followed by 2,609 in Ahmednagar district.

Out of 82 fresh deaths in the division, 19 were reported from Nashik city, 16 from Nashik district, 17 in Ahmednagar district and 13 in Ahmednagar city.

The Pune division saw 13,715 fresh infections, including 4,118 in Pune city, 3,476 in Pune district and 2,431 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad city.

Out of 94 deaths in the division, 25 were from Solapur district, 23 each in Solapur city and Satara district, followed by 11 each in Pune district and Pune city.

The Kolhapur division added 3,315 cases and 45 deaths of which 25 were reported from Ratnagiri district alone.

Aurangabad division reported 3,631 infections and 23 deaths of which 11 were reported from Hingoli district.

The Latur division reported 4,051 cases along with 130 deaths, of which 38 were reported in Nanded district, 23 each in Nanded city and Latur district, 28 in Beed district and 12 in Osmanabad, the official said.

The caseload of Akola division increased by 3,889.

It recorded 41 deaths of which Yavatmal district contributed 25 and Amaravati 10.

The Nagpur division registered 13,403 new cases, including 5,417 in Nagpur city and 2,616 in Nagpur district.

Bhandara, Wardha and Chandrapur districts reported 1,369, 1,225 and 1,138 cases, respectively.

The division also reported 144 deaths of which 46 were from Nagpur city and 11 from Nagpur district.

Bhandara district reported 25 deaths, followed by 22 in Gadchiroli and 20 in Wardha, the official said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 42,28,836, new cases 67,160, death toll 63,928, recoveries 34,68,610, active cases 6,94,480, people tested so far 2,54,60,008.