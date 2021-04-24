STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Six dead in Yavatmal after 'consuming' sanitiser liquid

While in the case of three men doctors confirmed that consumption of sanitiser was the cause, the others who died in similar circumstances were cremated without informing the police.

Published: 24th April 2021 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Six persons have died in Yavatmal district of eastern Maharashtra after apparently consuming hand sanitiser liquid as they could not get liquor, police said on Saturday.

While in the case of three men doctors confirmed that consumption of sanitiser was the cause, the others who died in similar circumstances were cremated without informing the police, an official said.

The police were alerted on Friday about the deaths of three persons at the rural hospital in Vani following complaints of uneasiness and vomiting, he said.

"Their family members said deaths were caused by the consumption of sanitiser as they could not get liquor due to coronavirus-induced restrictions.

Three other men were said to have died in a similar manner," the police official said.

Hand sanitiser liquids often have alcohol as their base though it is different from the alcohol in liquor.

Doctors who conducted autopsy of the three persons who died at the rural hospital confirmed that the deaths were due to the complications caused by sanitiser consumption, the official said.

"The last rites of the other three were held without informing police. A probe is underway," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sanitiser Yavatmal maharashtra sanitiser death
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp