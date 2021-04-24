STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Raigad records 1,487 new COVID-19 cases; 32 casualties

As many as 83,104 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the district with 12,449 active cases, the official added.

Published: 24th April 2021 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIBAUG: Maharashtra's Raigad district has recorded 1,487 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 32 more fatalities, an official said on Saturday.

With the latest cases and casualties recorded on Friday, the tally of infections reached 97,613, while the toll rose to 2,060, the official said.

Of the latest infections, Panvel taluka alone accounted for 816 cases, followed by 189 with Alibaug, he said.

As many as 83,104 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the district with 12,449 active cases, the official added.

As per the official data, at least 2,13,809 persons have been inoculated in the district so far.

Considering the rise in infections, the 200-bed civil hospital in Alibaug has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital, civil surgeon Dr Suhas Mane said.

The vaccination centre at the hospital has now been shifted to R.C.F residential colony in Veshvi Kurul village, 2 km from Alibaug, it was stated.

Following the development, the president of the Alibaug Municipal Council Prashant Naik has urged the Raigad district collector to convert a civic-run school in the town into a vaccination centre to ensure that people are not inconvenienced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp