STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two of three Assam ONGC employees, abducted by ULFA, rescued in Nagaland

In a statement, the ULFA said the three ONGC employees were handed over to the villagers of Totokchingnyu as the outfit was concerned about their safety amidst the gunfight.

Published: 24th April 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Paresh_Baruah

Ulfa chief Paresh Baruah. (Photo | PTI/ File)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two of the three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), abducted by the militants of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) from Assam, were rescued by the security forces after a gunfight in Nagaland’s Mon district.

“In an operation last (Friday) night, Indian Army along with Assam Rifles troops rescued two abductees in the general area of Mon. Operations are still in progress. The names of rescued abductees are Alakesh Saikia and Mohini Mohan Gogoi. One AK 47 has also been recovered,” Army sources said.

Junior engineering assistant Saikia and junior technician Gogoi were abducted along with Ritul Saikia, also a junior technician, from an ONGC work over rig site in the Lakwa field of Assam’s Sivasagar district in the wee hours of Wednesday by five ULFA militants.

In a statement, the ULFA said the three ONGC employees were handed over to the villagers of Totokchingnyu as the outfit was concerned about their safety amidst the gunfight.

“Since the security forces have not said anything about the fate of the third person, we suspect that he was either killed or kept hidden by the security forces deliberately,” the statement said.

The ULFA said it had exchanged fire intermittently with over 500 personnel of Army, Assam Rifles, and police from 10 pm of Friday till 2:30 am of Saturday.

The Assam police earlier arrested 14 people, including ULFA sympathizers, in connection with the incident.

Official sources in Nagaland said the gunfight broke out at around 2 am at a forested area near Totokchingnyu village in Mon. The sources could not specify the number of the militants but confirmed that it was a mixed group of militants from the ULFA and the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN (YA).

“The personnel had managed to rescue the two persons during the gunfight. The third person is still in the custody of the militants. An operation to rescue him is on,” the sources added.

The NSCN (YA) is the only Naga insurgent group outside the purview of peace talks. Most of its members are Nagas from Myanmar.

The ULFA operates out of the soil of Myanmar and is a component of an umbrella organisation of militant groups from the Northeast which is headed by the NSCN (YA). The outfits work in close coordination with one another.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam ULFA ONGC Assam Rifles
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp