STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vaccination drive for people above 18 years in Tripura likely to be delayed: Official

Jaiswal said the state government had made all preparations for vaccination of those who are above 18 years of age and below 45 years and funds were also sanctioned for the project.

Published: 24th April 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in Tripura is likely to be delayed as the vaccine manufacturer has not yet assured supply of doses on time, a senior health department official said on Saturday.

National Health Mission (NHM) Director Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal said that the state government is fully prepared to start the vaccination programme scheduled on May 1 but the vaccine manufacturer is yet to confirm the dates for supply of the doses.

"We are in constant touch with the vaccine manufacturer, but they are yet to confirm the exact date of supply of doses. They informed us that the vaccine will be delivered to Maharashtra first as the situation is grave there and then they would consider supplying vaccines to Tripura", he told reporters.

Jaiswal said the state government had made all preparations for vaccination of those who are above 18 years of age and below 45 years and funds were also sanctioned for the project.

"Until the manufacturer confirms the vaccine supply, it would not be possible to start the vaccination drive from May 1. All the district magistrates of eight districts in the state were informed about the development through video conferencing today and all the political parties were informed about it. We want people not to get confused and cooperate with the administration in this regard", he said.

According to the new vaccine rules, states and private entities can buy vaccines directly for inoculations.

The Centre will continue to vaccinate frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.

When asked, if oxygen supply for the COVID-19 patients was adequate in the state, Jaiswal said the state is prepared to deal with the situation with the increasing demands.

"The state has sufficient supply of oxygen which can cater to the needs of the hospitals as of now. There are three refilling stations in the state and a bulk quantity of oxygen is also procured from Silchar in Assam. In case the supply stops from Assam, the state might face difficulties in meeting the need," Jaiswal said.

He said that one official was appointed as nodal officer for oxygen management and supply.

The state requires around 1,000 cylinders per day and stocks for the next 15 days are available at present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura covid vaccine covid vaccine coronavirus COVID 19 Tripura vaccine delay
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp