47 UP districts to get oxygen plants under PM CARES fund for COVID-19 patients

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the Centre for the step, and said that the move will prove to be a milestone regarding uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen.

Published: 25th April 2021 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

An oxygen tanker is used to refill medical oxygen

An oxygen tanker is used to refill medical oxygen (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: As many as 47 of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will get medical oxygen plants under the PM CARES Fund to overcome the oxygen shortage faced by COVID-19 patients, a government release said.

In a statement issued here, a UP government spokesperson said oxygen plants will be set up in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Meerut, Mathura, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Jhansi, Moradabad and in other cities of the state.

The spokesperson also informed that CM Adityanath has taken cognisance of some hospitals pasting notices about shortage of oxygen, and said that these incidents be thoroughly probed.

"If the notice is pasted only to create fear in the minds of the people, then strict action should be taken against such hospitals," the CM ordered during a review meeting.

Comments

