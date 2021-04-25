Beware of anti-Bharat forces amid Covid-19: RSS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The RSS on Saturday appealed to the people to be cautious about conspiracies by “destructive and anti-Bharat” forces, claiming they can take advantage of the adverse circumstances posed by the second wave of Covid-19 to “create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust”.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asked the organisation’s workers, social and religious institutions to come forward to resolve current challenges.

India is struggling with a second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of cases.“It is also possible that destructive and anti-Bharat forces in the society can take advantage of these circumstances to create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust in the country.

“The countrymen, apart from their positive efforts to resolve the situation, should also be cautious of the conspiracies of these destructive forces,” an RSS statement quoted Hosabale as saying. On behalf of the Sangh, he also requested all sections of the society to contribute in maintaining an atmosphere of positivity, hope and trust in the society.

“Those who are active in social media should play positive role being more restraint and vigilant,” he said. He added that due to the sudden worsening situation, people are facing the shortage of beds, oxygen and necessary medicines.