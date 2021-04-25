STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Beware of anti-Bharat forces amid Covid-19: RSS

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asked the organisation’s workers, social and religious institutions to come forward to resolve current challenges.

Published: 25th April 2021 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The RSS on Saturday appealed to the people to be cautious about conspiracies by “destructive and anti-Bharat” forces, claiming they can take advantage of the adverse circumstances posed by the second wave of Covid-19 to “create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust”.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asked the organisation’s workers, social and religious institutions to come forward to resolve current challenges.

India is struggling with a second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of cases.“It is also possible that destructive and anti-Bharat forces in the society can take advantage of these circumstances to create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust in the country.

“The countrymen, apart from their positive efforts to resolve the situation, should also be cautious of the conspiracies of these destructive forces,” an RSS statement quoted Hosabale as saying. On behalf of the Sangh, he also requested all sections of the society to contribute in maintaining an atmosphere of positivity, hope and trust in the society.

“Those who are active in social media should play positive role being more restraint and vigilant,” he said. He added that due to the sudden worsening situation, people are facing the shortage of beds, oxygen and necessary medicines. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Anti bharat
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp