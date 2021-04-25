STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Corona curfew' in Bhopal extended till May 3 as COVID situation worsens in Madhya Pradesh

A week-long 'corona curfew' was first imposed in Bhopal city from 9 pm on April 12 to curb the rising cases of COVID-19.

covid dead body

Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient's body for cremation, at a mortuary, in Bhopal. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The 'corona curfew' imposed in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases has been extended till May 3, an official said on Sunday.

The curfew in the state capital was set to end at 6 am on April 26.

It has been extended in Bhopal and Berasia town of the district till 6 am on May 3, an order by Collector Avinash Lavaniya said.

A week-long 'corona curfew' was first imposed in Bhopal city from 9 pm on April 12 to curb the rising cases of COVID-19.

It was further extended for another week from April 19 to April 26.

It has now been extended for one more week.

Essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, bus etc will not be inconvenienced, officials said.

Bhopal on Saturday reported 1,776 fresh cases, pushing its infection count to 78,934, including 707 fatalities.

