COVID-19: SCBA urges CJI to advance summer vacations, wants holidays from April 26

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Bar Association on Sunday requested Chief Justice N V Ramana to advance the summer vacations in the wake of the rampaging second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the newly appointed CJI, SCBA president and senior advocate Vikas Singh also suggested that additional building on the court premises can be put to use for augmenting Delhi''s already healthcare facilities.

The bar body urged the CJI to urgently approve temporary conversion of the Advocates'' Chamber Block in the Additional Supreme Court Complex for use as a Covid-care centre or field hospital.

"The prevailing Pandemic has caused immense disruption to the legal fraternity across the country. The Supreme Court Bar is no exception. Our members are suffering every day and the second wave of the Covid-19 infection is now devastating their lives. The demise of many of our members, including many senior members, over the last few days is particularly distressing and shocking....

"With the rise in number of Covid cases, the Delhi Government has extended the lockdown in Delhi by another week. Given the current situation and the likelihood of the pandemic touching its peak in the middle of May which may result in further extension of the lockdown in Delhi, it is requested that the Supreme Court may consider preponing the summer vacations so that the same may commence from Monday itself i.e., from April 26, 2021," the letter stated.

The SCBA suggested that the summer vacations can be curtailed by one week so as to limit it to six weeks instead of seven, considering the huge pendency created due to the pandemic.

It said that the apex court Registry may issue a circular declaring the summer vacations to commence from April 26, 2021 for a period of 6 weeks.

"Needless to say that the Vacation Benches shall function like earlier years during the summer vacations. If more judges are available during the summer vacations, your good offices may consider having more vacation benches to overcome the huge pendency due to the pandemic," the letter stated.

The Bar body said that in such difficult and unprecedented times, the Supreme Court Bar Association has taken the initiative to provide as much aid and support as it can to its members and their families.

However, the lack of medical infrastructure in and around Delhi has hampered the admission of our members and their families in hospitals in this hour of need, the SCBA said.