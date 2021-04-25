Covid norms: Poll body files FIR against 13 candidates 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) lodged an FIR against 13 candidates for allegedly flouting Covid-19 safety protocols and served a show-cause notice to 33 others contesting in the remaining seventh and eighth phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Commission swung into action after its full bench held a virtual meeting on Friday and directed to deal strictly with the situation. A day before, the Calcutta High Court had criticised the Commission saying it was doing nothing other than issuing notifications. ‘’First, show-cause notices have been served to 33 candidates. If the officers are not satisfied with the reply to the notice, they must lodge an FIR against the offenders.

The officers must also send a compliance report to the Commission,’’ said an official of the poll panel. The Commission decided to lodge an FIR for flouting Covid-19 safety protocols under the Epidemic Disaster Act and IPC section 188, which deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

In the virtual meeting, officials in the district and the chief electoral officer were asked why enough steps were not taken against candidates and political workers for violating Covid-19 guidelines. While hearing three PILs seeking enforcement of Covid-19 protocol, a division bench of the Calcutta High court said on Thursday, “The EC is just passing circulars and leaving it to the people.’’