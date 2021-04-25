STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid second wave to cost Bihar economy Rs 6222 crore 

Sushil Kumar Modi said that vaccinating 5.47 crore people in 18-44 years of age in Bihar will incur an estimated Rs 4,500 crore, including the cost of free vaccination and other maintenance.

Published: 25th April 2021 11:35 AM

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

 PATNA:  Former deputy chief minister and MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said that both the central and state governments will have to bear a huge financial burden to counter the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the assessment done by SBI Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh, curfew, partial lockdown and ban on movements will cause Bihar in particular a loss of about Rs 6222 crores. Modi also said that vaccinating 5.47 crore people in 18-44 years of age in Bihar will incur an estimated Rs 4,500 crore, including the cost of free vaccination and other maintenance involved.

Modi said that according to the assessment of the Chief Economic Advisor of SBI, Maharashtra will incur an economic loss of Rs 82000 crores, Madhya Pradesh  Rs 2100 and Rajasthan Rs17,237 crores with various restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the infection.  

Modi, quoting Ghosh's report, said that between April 1 and April 12, 3.23 lakh labourers returned to Bihar and UP. He predicted that the second phase of Covid will have a serious impact on economic activity.

