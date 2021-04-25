IAF official hasn't written any WhatsApp text on using steam to counter COVID: Defence Ministry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air Vice Marshal Ashutosh Sharma, who heads Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru (CHAFB), has not written any message on WhatsApp advocating use of steam to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry clarified that there is Air Vice Marshal not Air Marshal in Bengaluru.

"A WhatsApp text message is in circulation allegedly written by one Air Marshal Ashutosh Sharma of CHAFB which professes the use of steam to counter the COVID-19 pandemic," it noted.

"The CAFB is headed by Air Vice Marshal Ashutosh Sharma and the message in question has not been originated by him," it mentioned.

The Indian Air Force and Sharma do not vouch for anything that is stated in the message, it said.

"Any person with any symptoms of COVID-19 must seek professional medical help for treatment," it added.