STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One doctor, three others arrested in Gujarat for black-marketing Remdesivir

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team nabbed the four people from different areas here in Gujarat on Saturday and recovered three vials of the key anti-viral drug from them.

Published: 25th April 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SURAT: Police have arrested a doctor and three other persons in Surat for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections, which are in high demand for treating COVID-19 patients, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team nabbed the four people from different areas here in Gujarat on Saturday and recovered three vials of the key anti-viral drug from them, he said.

The accused were trying to sell the drug at a higher price than its MRP (maximum retail price) to the needy persons, the police official said.

Efforts were also on to nab the person who supplied the Remdesivir vials to the accused, he said.

An FIR was lodged against the accused at the Lalgate police station under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, the official said.

Remdesivir is listed for use in serious COVID-19 patients.

In view of a sudden spike in demand of the drug due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre recently banned its export till the situation improves.

A few days back, the Gujarat High Court asked the state government to formulate a policy for the distribution of Remdesivir injections to hospitals in view of its high demand.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat COVID-19 cases Remdesivir injections black marketing of remdesivir
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp