'Only an insensitive government can make such statement': Priyanka on Yogi Adityanath's 'no oxygen shortage' remarks

Adityanath on Saturday had said that the state government would conduct an audit of the life-saving gas in collaboration with various institutes.

Published: 25th April 2021 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospital in the state, and asserted that "only an insensitive government" will give such a statement.

Asserting that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospital in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath on Saturday had said that the state government would conduct an audit of the life-saving gas in collaboration with various institutes.

Tagging a media report on his remarks, Priyanka Gandhi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "Just imagine yourself in the place of those patients who are told that they will not get admission due to lack of oxygen. 'Oxygen is low, take your patient'."

"Only an insensitive government will give such a statement," she said.

Tagging another media report on Adityanath's remarks, the Congress general secretary also said,"Mr. Chief Minister, there is an oxygen emergency in the entire state."

"If you want to file a case against me, seize my property, do so. But for God's sake recognise the seriousness of the situation and get down to saving people's lives immediately," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi Yogi Adityanath Congress COVID-19
