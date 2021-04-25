STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways' plan for April-May: 330 additional trains, 674 trips to clear rush in high demand regions

Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma in a presentation on Sunday said that 70 per cent of train services are operational at the moment and the railways is running additional trains.

Published: 25th April 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Railwaystation_PTI06

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The railways plans to run 674 additional services between April and May to destinations having high demand like Gorakhpur, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Varanasi, Guwahati, Allahabad, Bokaro, the national transporter said Sunday.

While the railways has maintained that it has not experienced any extra rush of passengers due to the heightening coronavirus pandemic in the country, ground reports suggest that there has been a surge in the number of migrant workers leaving cities for their home states.

Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma in a presentation on Sunday said that 70 per cent of train services are operational at the moment and the railways is running additional trains wherever there is demand.

Currently, the national transporter is running 1,514 specials trains on an average per day and 5,387 suburban services per day.

It has also pushed into service 28 special trains as clones of highly patronized trains and running 984 passenger services.

"Despite COVID, trains will continue to run.

Wherever there is demand, we are increasing services.

We can rationalise service where demand is less.

Over 70 per cent of the trains are currently in operation," Sharma said.

Of the 674 trips by 330 additional trains, Central Railway is running 143 trains (377 trips), Western Railway, 154 trains (212 trips), Northern Railway, 27 trains (27 trips), East Central Railway, two trains (four trips), North Eastern Railway, nine trains (14 trips), North Central Railway, one train (10 trips) and South Western Railway, three trains (30 trips).

Out of the 330 additional trains, 101 are from the Mumbai area and 21 are from the Delhi area.

"Total trains 330 (674 trips) have been planned.

The trains are for destinations having high demand like Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Varanasi, Guwahati, Manduadih, Barauni, Prayagraj, Bokaro, Ranchi, Lucknow and Kolkata," the presentation from CRB said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways train services
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp