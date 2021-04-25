STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ten states account for over 74 per cent of new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Published: 25th April 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient uses an oxygen cylinder from an NGO Hemkunt Foundation, which is offering free oxygen cylinders for COVID 19 patients, in Gurugram,

A COVID-19 patient uses an oxygen cylinder from an NGO Hemkunt Foundation, which is offering free oxygen cylinders for COVID 19 patients, in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: ​Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 74.53 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

India registered a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172, according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning.

Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan are the other states in the list of 10.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,160. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 37,944 while Karnataka reported 29,438 new cases. 

India's total active caseload has increased to 26,82,751 and now comprises 15.82 per cent of the country''s total cases. A net increase of 1,29,811 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 69.94 per cent of India''s total active cases.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily COVID-19 new cases, the ministry said.  

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.13 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 2,767 deaths were reported in a day.

Ten States account for 80.23 per cent of the new deaths, the ministry said adding Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (676). Delhi follows with 357 daily deaths. 

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,40,85,110 with 2,17,113 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states also account for 81.73 per cent of the new recoveries, the ministry said.

