STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two men held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Ghaziabad amid COVID crisis

A joint team of the Crime Branch and district police team raided godowns located in Kaila Bhatta and Hindon Vihar colony in Ghaziabad.

Published: 25th April 2021 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Policemen keep vigil as family members of COVID-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen in Prayagraj

Policemen keep vigil as family members of COVID-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Police raided godowns in different locations of the district on Sunday and arrested two men in an ongoing special drive to check the black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders, officials said.

A joint team of the Crime Branch and district police team raided godowns located in Kaila Bhatta and Hindon Vihar colony in Ghaziabad.

Police teams raided a house and arrested Akil Saifi where 39 oxygen cylinders were recovered.

Upon questioning, he gave the names and addresses to the teams involved in black marketing, City Superintendent (1st) Nipun Agarwal told PTI.

Upon getting the inputs from Saifi, police conducted a search and arrested Javed where they seized 38 oxygen gas cylinders.

The two men told the police that they were charging between Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per cylinder.

In total, police have recovered 101 cylinders out which 30 were filled and th others were empty, the SP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen cylinders medical oxygen Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp