Young naturalist working hard to revive drying ponds of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

MADHYA PRADESH: For 15 years, Ravi Pathak has earned livelihood from the jungles as a guide in Tiger Safaris of the Bandhavgarh National Park-Tiger Reserve in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh. It’s now time for him to pay back to the same jungles and wild animals, including tigers.

The 31-year-old naturalist is now on a mission to revive five ponds in Khitauli Range of the Tiger Reserve, which have gone dry in the scorching summer due to devastation caused by wild elephants. In 2018, wild elephants devastated the solar panels and pipelines installed by the Forest Department to supply water for animals. “A few months ago, I spotted a four-and-a-half year-old tiger Chota Bheem in one of the ponds, whose water supply systems were devoured by the tuskers. I also spotted two tigresses accompanied by cubs virtually on the cusp of territorial war with Chota Bheem for the scarce water in another pond.

“The jungles and wild animals have been giving me livelihood for 15 years. I consider it my duty to repay the jungles and animals by reviving the drying ponds,” says Pathak. Pathak took to Instagram and Facebook last month with an appeal to all his old clients, who were guided by him on Tiger Safaris in the past. “The appeal was a big hit with wildlife lovers across the world. I managed to get donations of around Rs 4 lakh. With the clearance and support of the Park-Reserve management, I started my mission,” says Pathak.

Accompanied by a forest guard, the young naturalist began his quest to save the water sources of the animals in Nigaha Nala and Van Talaiya jungles of the Khitauli Zone -- one of the three core zones of the Tiger Reserve-National Park. There are around eight ponds in both the jungles, where the Forest Department is already supplying water through tankers. So, Pathak focused on reviving these five ponds. “I’ve used the donations and around Rs 80,000 from my personal savings to repair the broken solar panels and install new submersible pumps. New pipelines have also been installed to replace the damaged pipelines,” Pathak said.

Guided by the forest department’s sustained support, Pathak has succeeded in reviving two of the targeted five ponds. He has already arranged new pipelines for the third pond and is set to launch a fresh online campaign to fund the revival of two more ponds. “So far the remaining two ponds are being provided water through tankers. But I’m planning to launch a fresh campaign in the next few weeks to fund revival of the two ponds before the summer peaks,” he says optimistically.

According to Pathak, over the years, he has become familiar with the tigers of the Khitauli Zone.

“The male tiger was named Chota Bheem by me in 2018. Watching him lying helplessly in the pond was a pathetic sight. It was his eyes which demanded me to embark on this mission. It’s a great sight now to see the same tiger resting in the water of both the revived ponds,” Pathak says proudly.

The authorities are also acknowledging Pathak’s efforts. The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) field director Vincent Rahim said, “He has turned out to be a pioneer in repairing our pond recharging infrastructure which was damaged by the wild elephants.” “After his efforts, more volunteers have pooled their resources to help restore our infrastructure to recharge the ponds. Some tour and travel operators in association with NGOs have joined forces with us to restore the infrastructure for recharging at least five more ponds in the Tiger Reserve,” said Rahim.

Calling old friends for help

