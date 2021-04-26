STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam reports 1,844 new COVID-19 cases as testing drops

With eight persons in Kamrup Metropolitan and one each in Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts losing their lives, the total number of deaths rose to 1,200.

Published: 26th April 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam reported 14 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, while the number of cases rose by 1,844, pushing the tally 2,37,533, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

With eight persons in Kamrup Metropolitan and one each in Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts losing their lives, the total number of deaths rose to 1,200.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the toll caused by the COVID-19 as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 1,844 patients against the testing of 33,674 samples on Sunday, Assam reported a positivity rate of 5.48 per cent, the NHM daily bulletin said.

The state had reported 2,236 cases on Saturday against the testing of 69,094 samples.

Currently, the state has 15,470 active cases.

Of the new cases, the highest 791 were detected in the state capital, followed by 190 in Dibrugarh, 83 in Nagaon and 82 in Kamrup.

During the day, the state reported 558 discharges.

In Assam, 2,19,516 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a total of 20,19,921 doses of vaccines have been administered.

This includes 16,04,687 first doses and 4,15,234 second doses.

He said the total number of vaccines available in stock is 3,35,080.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp