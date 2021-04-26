STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal logs record 15,992 new COVID-19 cases, 68 more deaths

Kolkata alone accounted for 26 deaths and 3,868 new cases, the bulletin from health department said.

Published: 26th April 2021 10:19 PM

A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at the New Market area of Kolkata

A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Monday registered 68 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 11,009, the health department said.

The state also reported record 15,992 fresh infections, which took the tally to 7,59,942, the department said in its bulletin.

Kolkata alone accounted for 26 deaths and 3,868 new cases, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases has risen to 94,949.

As many as 9,775 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with the discharge rate currently standing at 86.06 per cent.

Since Sunday, 48,562 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

