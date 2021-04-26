Coronavirus surge continues in Bihar: 11,801 fresh cases, 67 deaths in last 24 hours

By PTI

PATNA: Total 11,801 more COVID cases were reported in Bihar Monday escalating the virus caseload to 4,15,397, with capital Patna being worst-hit in the state, health department bulletin said.

The state saw 67 fresh casualties, taking the death toll to 2222, it said.

Among the new cases, Patna's share was maximum 2720, while Saran had 568 infections, West Champaran (460), Saharsa (433) and Purnea (384).

Sheikhpura Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma tested positive and has self isolated himsef.

Concerned over coronavirus surge and experts prediction that cases may further rise in the coming days, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level review meeting on COVID situation during the day and issued order to further ramp up test of samples and ensure timely delivery of reports so that treatment of the infected can start at the earliest.

Kumar also instructed officials to take all steps to meet the requirment of medical oxygen for critically ill patients in the government as well as private COVID designated hospitals.

Out of total 4,15,397 positive cases since outbreak of the pandemic last year, Patna has the maximum caseload of 92,939.

Among freah fatalities, Patna saw death of 16 patients followed bny 7 each in Darbhanga, Gaya and Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur (5) besides Nalanda and West Champaran (4 each).

A total of 9228 patients recovered from the infection since Sunday while 3,23,514 have been cured so far.

Bihar has recovery rate of 77.88 per cent.

A total of 80,461 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while over 2.60 crore clinical examinations for the virus have been conducted in the state so far.

On the vaccination front, 1,00,850 were administered jabs Monday while 67,46,734 have been inoculated so far in the state.

COVID scenario in the wake of the second wave is painful in Bihar.

In Patna, search for a bed in government as well as the COVID designated private hospital is a big problem.

Inordinate delay in delivery of RT-PCR some times by a week is also adding to the citizens woes.