STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus surge continues in Bihar: 11,801 fresh cases, 67 deaths in last 24 hours

Among the new cases, Patna's share was maximum 2720, while Saran had 568 infections, West Champaran (460), Saharsa (433) and Purnea (384).

Published: 26th April 2021 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Total 11,801 more COVID cases were reported in Bihar Monday escalating the virus caseload to 4,15,397, with capital Patna being worst-hit in the state, health department bulletin said.

The state saw 67 fresh casualties, taking the death toll to 2222, it said.

Among the new cases, Patna's share was maximum 2720, while Saran had 568 infections, West Champaran (460), Saharsa (433) and Purnea (384).

Sheikhpura Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma tested positive and has self isolated himsef.

Concerned over coronavirus surge and experts prediction that cases may further rise in the coming days, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level review meeting on COVID situation during the day and issued order to further ramp up test of samples and ensure timely delivery of reports so that treatment of the infected can start at the earliest.

Kumar also instructed officials to take all steps to meet the requirment of medical oxygen for critically ill patients in the government as well as private COVID designated hospitals.

Out of total 4,15,397 positive cases since outbreak of the pandemic last year, Patna has the maximum caseload of 92,939.

Among freah fatalities, Patna saw death of 16 patients followed bny 7 each in Darbhanga, Gaya and Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur (5) besides Nalanda and West Champaran (4 each).

A total of 9228 patients recovered from the infection since Sunday while 3,23,514 have been cured so far.

Bihar has recovery rate of 77.88 per cent.

A total of 80,461 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while over 2.60 crore clinical examinations for the virus have been conducted in the state so far.

On the vaccination front, 1,00,850 were administered jabs Monday while 67,46,734 have been inoculated so far in the state.

COVID scenario in the wake of the second wave is painful in Bihar.

In Patna, search for a bed in government as well as the COVID designated private hospital is a big problem.

Inordinate delay in delivery of RT-PCR some times by a week is also adding to the citizens woes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bihar Lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp