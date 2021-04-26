Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Writer charged with sedition gets bail

The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to writer Sikha Sarma who was arrested recently over alleged remarks against martyrs on social media.

The court said that on scrutiny of the case diary, it appears that the accused had prima facie expressed her personal views on the use of the term “swahid/martyr” through the social network.

The 48-year-old writer from Guwahati was arrested on various charges, including sedition, for her Facebook post, that “salaried professionals who die in the line of duty cannot be termed, martyrs. Going by that logic, electricity department workers who die of electrocution should also be labeled martyrs...”

Homeo doctors working at allopathy hospitals arrested

Two homeopathy doctors, who allegedly practiced allopathy in private hospitals by submitting forged MBBS degree certificates, were arrested by the police.

The registrar of the city-based Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) had lodged a complaint with the local police saying Monoranjan Roy and Hrishikesh Bhuyan are practicing in private hospitals with a fake degree certificate that has the name of the SSUHS.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document or electronic record which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged)

IIT team finds way to remove plastic from seawater

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) have developed a microfiltration process that can remove micro-plastics from seawater. It may help reduce the amount of plastic residue in the salt extracted from seawater.

The research results were recently published in the journal Environmental Technology & Innovation.

“Micro-plastics – plastic pieces smaller than one-fifth of an inch – are now found in almost all oceans. As a result, sea salt has been found to have considerable amounts of micro-plastic.

Police nab Covid-19 patient who fled hosp

A Covid-19 patient, who is also a murdered accused, had fled a hospital in Guwahati. But, his run was cut short by Meghalaya police who nabbed him and a co-accused. The duo was made to wear a PPE kit and was taken to Guwahati. The Assam Police praised their counterparts in Meghalaya.

“Corona giveth & Corona taketh away! When you are a #Covid19+ murder accused and try escaping from MMC Hospital, Guwahati, but end up in custody, socially distanced & PPE’d, along with a co-accused. Stellar work @KamrupPolice for apprehending them,” the Assam Police tweeted.

