STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Head constable on poll duty dies due to low oxygen levels in UP

Whether the deceased, Kamla Singh Yadav (50), was tested positive for COVID-19, was not known, officials said.

Published: 26th April 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BALLIA: A 50-year-old head constable deployed for panchayat poll duty died due to low levels of oxygen in the body here on Monday, officials said.

Whether the deceased, Kamla Singh Yadav (50), was tested positive for COVID-19, was not known, they said.

He was deployed in the Hussainabad area under Bansdih police station to maintain law and order during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

"He complained of breathing difficulties in the morning and was taken to the district hospital where doctors referred him to a bigger hospital," the officer said.

The victim was then admitted at a medical centre in Buxar district in the neighbouring state of Bihar, where he died during treatment, the ASP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Police Coronavirus COVID-19 Oxygen
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp