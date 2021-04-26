STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to eligible residents: Lt Governor

Ladakh is grappling with a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past four weeks with Leh district the worst hit by the second wave.

Published: 26th April 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Monday announced free COVID-19 vaccine to the eligible residents falling in the age group of 18-45 years who are supposed to receive the first jab from the beginning of the next month.

"#Ladakh administration is in process of procuring #COVID19Vaccines for inoculating its residents in the 18-45 years age group. The vaccination will be provided free of cost to all who are eligible to receive it," the office of the Lt Governor said on Twitter.

Ladakh has recorded 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 13,357, while two more deaths in Leh pushed the fatality toll to 138, officials said on Monday.

The total number of active cases in the Union Territory has reached 2,027 -- 1,926 in Leh district and 101 in Kargil district -- the officials said, quoting a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services in Ladakh.

