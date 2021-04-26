STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Moderate separatist leader Aftab Hilal tests positive for COVID-19 in Tihar

The news about Shahid testing positive for coronavirus was shared by his wife who requested the authorities to release him on humanitarian grounds.

Published: 26th April 2021 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Moderate separatist leader Aftab Hilal alias Shahid-ul-Islam arrested in connection with a terror funding case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017 has tested positive for COVID-19 inside high-security Tihar Prison and has been shifted to a hospital here, officials said.

The news about Shahid testing positive for coronavirus was shared by his wife who requested the authorities to release him on humanitarian grounds.

"We just received the shocking news that my husband, Aftab Hilal also known as Shahid Ud Islam, has tested positive for deadly COVID-19 at New Delhi's Tihar Jail and has been taken to some undisclosed destination," she said in a statement.

Requesting for his release on humanitarian grounds, she said her husband is already suffering from numerous ailments including diabetes, and "we are extremely worried about his well-being."

"Given the fact that he has been a moderate Hurriyat leader who always worked for peace, we request the government to release him on humanitarian grounds," she said.

Hilal was arrested by the NIA on July 24, 2017 in connection with a terror funding case and has since been in custody.

He was chargesheeted by the agency in January 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aftab Hilal Shahid-ul-Islam COVID-19 Tihar Jail
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp