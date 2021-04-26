STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 14.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

Published: 26th April 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.19 crore as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, which completed 100 days on April 25, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Cumulatively, 14,19,11,223 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,44,954 sessions,according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 92,98,092 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 60,08,236 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,19,87,192 FLWs who have received first dose and 63,10,273 FLWs who taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,98,72,209 nd 79,23,295 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 4,81,08,293  and 24,03,633 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala account for 58.7 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

Nearly 10 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-100 of the vaccination drive (April 25), 9,95,288 vaccine doses were given.

A total of 6,85,944 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 11,984 sessions for first dose and 3,09,344 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

The ministry also said that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka,Kerala,Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have reported 74.5 per cent of the new cases.

A record single-day rise of 3,52,991 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,191.

It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 35,311 while Karnataka reported 34,804 new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 28,13,658 and now comprises 16.25 per cent of the country's total cases.

A net increase of 1,30,907 cases were recorded in the total active caseload in a day.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujaratand Kerala cumulatively account for 69.67 per cent of India's total active cases.

"The national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.13 per cent," the ministry said.

A total of 2,812 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 79.66 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (832).

Delhi follows with 350 daily deaths, the ministry said.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,43,04,382  with 2,19,272 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 78.98 per cent of the new recoveries.

