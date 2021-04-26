STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Phase 7 of Bengal polls: 37.72 per cent voter turnout recorded till 12 pm

Among the districts, Murshidabad recorded the highest turnout with 42.41 per cent, while Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur registered 39.96 per cent and 39.70 per cent respectively.

Published: 26th April 2021 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in a queue at a polling station during the 7th phase of West Bengal State Assembly Elections in Kolkata

People stand in a queue at a polling station during the 7th phase of West Bengal State Assembly Elections in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The voter turnout for the seventh and penultimate phase of the high-stakes West Bengal assembly elections reached 37.72 per cent at 12 am on Monday.

Among the districts, Murshidabad recorded the highest turnout with 42.41 per cent, while Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur registered 39.96 per cent and 39.70 per cent respectively.

Chanchal recorded the highest percentage of voters among all constituencies at 48 per cent while Rashbehari and Bhowanipore recorded 27.45 per cent and 28.31 per cent respectively.

Earlier in the day, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling agent Sankar Sakar alleged that he was forcefully pushed out of booth number 91 by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress and made to leave the spot in Bakhra village of Ratua, Malda.

"TMC members, who are residents of the village, told me that they won't let me there as I'm not a voter there. They forcefully pushed me out. I was threatened by them," he told ANI.

However, a TMC member said that Sankar was asked to leave the polling booth respectfully as he was not a voter there and that nobody threatened him.

As polls were underway, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew slammed the BJP for mishandling the COVID-19 response and exuded confidence that his aunt will secure a two-third majority in the assembly.

After casting his vote in Bhowanipore, Abhishek Banerjee told the media: "From whatever little I have gathered from my own experience and wisdom, I am extremely confident that Mamata Banerjee is going to come back with a two-thirds majority. We have complete faith in the people."

A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women, are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal elections.

Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal election 2021 West Bengal election phase 7 voter turnout
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp