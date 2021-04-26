STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways says it has transported 302 tonnes of oxygen, 154 tonne is enroute

For the residents of Maharashtra, a train carrying 44 MT (in three tankers) has reached Kalamboli (near Mumbai) from Hapa (Rajkot, Gujarat) on Monday.

Published: 26th April 2021 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen express

Indian Railways' Oxygen Express arrives at Visakhapatnam station on Thursday morning (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Since the first train of empty tankers left for Vizag from Mumbai on April 19, the railways has transported more than 302 tonnes of oxygen safely to various states across India, while 154 tonne more is enroute to regions starved of the gas, the national transporter said Monday.

An oxygen express train carrying four tankers of LMO is expected to reach Delhi Cantt station from Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) at 5 am on Tuesday.

For the residents of Maharashtra, a train carrying 44 MT (in three tankers) has reached Kalamboli (near Mumbai) from Hapa (Rajkot, Gujarat) on Monday.

Another oxygen express is currently on the run from Bokaro (Jharkhand) to Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) carrying 90 MT of LMO (in five tankers) and is expected to reach Lucknow by early Tuesday morning.

An empty rake will depart from Lucknow to Bokaro to bring one more set of oxygen tankers.

The railways is responding to all requests received from state governments and is in constant touch with the respective authorities for additional oxygen train requirements.

Each tanker of 'Oxygen Express' trains can carry around 16 tonnes of medical oxygen, the railways said, adding these trains travel at a speed of around 65 kmph.

Deaths due to the lack of oxygen have been reported from across the country, and it was on the suggestion of the Maharashtra and the Madhya Pradesh governments that the railways planned a policy to transport liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers.

The first such train was pushed into service on April 19, when seven trucks left Mumbai for Vizag to load oxygen.

These trucks were loaded on flat wagons and carried to the loading location.

Since then requests for these trains have come from Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen express Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp