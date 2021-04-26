STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ruckus in UP hospital after cop dies of Covid-19, family alleges medical negligence 

Five people, including the deceased's four daughters, were booked for allegedly assaulting the medical staff on duty, the police said.

Published: 26th April 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 05:10 PM

Sub Inspector Sheroman Singh had died at the Deen Dayal district hospital. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Family members of a policeman, who died at a hospital here due to COVID-19, created a ruckus at the facility alleging negligence by doctors and "assaulted" staffers, police said on Monday.

Five people, including the deceased's four daughters, were booked for allegedly assaulting the medical staff on duty, they said.

Sub Inspector Sheroman Singh had died at the Deen Dayal district hospital on Sunday.

Doctors and paramedics at the hospital boycotted their duties after the incident and resumed work only after a case was registered against the deceased's family members.

They also denied any negligence on their part.

Meanwhile, oxygen scarcity has been reported from several government and private hospitals, including Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College hospital, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

A senior AMU official said that hospital officials have sent urgent requests to the district authorities pointing out the gravity of the situation.

When contacted, Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said that against a demand of 20 metric tonnes of oxygen, Aligarh division had just received 10 metric tonnes of oxygen on Sunday.

Hectic efforts are on to cover this gap and emergency supplies are expected to arrive on Monday, he said.

