Security forces recover arms, ammunition during search operation in J&K's Kishtwar

During the search, they recovered a cache of arms containing two pistols, 40 rounds of ammunition, two wireless sets and other war-like stores, officials said.

Published: 26th April 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Image used for representation. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including two pistols, during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Army officials said on Monday.

A joint team of the Army and police launched a search operation in Chhatru forest area on Sunday, they said.

During the search, they recovered a cache of arms containing two pistols, 40 rounds of ammunition, two wireless sets and other war-like stores, officials said.

Chhatru forest lies along the known movement route of terrorists between south Kashmir and Kishtwar, they said.

These caches have been created by terrorists in these remote areas to be used for destabilising the security situation which is heading towards normalcy, they added.

The Army and police along with other security forces deployed in Kishtwar have recovered IEDs, explosives, arms and ammunition in recent months to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists and their supporters.

Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Comments

