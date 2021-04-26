Wife of Lucknow West BJP MLA dies of COVID-19
Malti Srivastava, wife of BJP MLA from Lucknow West Suresh Srivastava, also passed away due to COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute, the sources said.
Published: 26th April 2021 12:21 AM | Last Updated: 26th April 2021 12:21 AM
LUCKNOW: The Lucknow West BJP MLA's wife died on Sunday two days after the legislator had passed away due to COVID-19 complications, family sources said.
The couple were admitted to SGPGI and undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
Lucknow West MLA Suresh Kumar Srivastava (76) had died of the viral disease in Lucknow on Friday.
Srivastava died during treatment at a Lucknow hospital.
He was on ventilator support for a few days, a BJP leader said.