Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap contribute to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ayushmann shared a note on his Instagram account thanking each and every person who has constantly inspired the couple to contribute more towards helping people ravaged by the health crisis.

Published: 27th April 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 02:45 PM

Husband and wife Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have come forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Relief Fund to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Ayushmann shared a note on his Instagram account thanking each and every person who has constantly inspired the couple to contribute more towards helping people ravaged by the health crisis.

The statement read, "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support."

The couple added in their joint statement, "People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund in this hour of need."

Ayushmann and Tahira requested more and more Indians to come forward to help aid people in need. They said, "This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

Over the past few weeks, several restrictions and measures have been imposed in Maharashtra to curb the spread of COVID 19 and many celebs have come forward to amplify the resources and needs of people on social media.

Apart from Ayushmann and Tahira, Salman Khan also came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp