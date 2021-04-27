STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP government lying on issue of availability of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

Yogi Adityanath had recently said that there is no shortage of oxygen and medicines for COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 27th April 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of lying on the issue of availability of oxygen for coronavirus patients, and said it was sad that people were wandering in search of the life-saving gas.

"Never before has there been so much insult to the truth," he said attacking the BJP government on the issue.

In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The way in which the people of Uttar Pradesh are wandering for getting oxygen is very sad and even more sad is that the BJP government is lying publicly that there is no shortage. This is a moral offence. Now even the supporters of BJP are bound to lose their loved ones in this lie."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that there is no shortage of oxygen and medicines for COVID-19 patients in the state.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 249 coronavirus deaths, the highest single-day fatality count so far, as 33,574 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 11,20,176.

