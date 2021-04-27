STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP welcomes Election Commission's order banning victory processions over poll results

The Election Commission has taken the decision to check the spread of coronavirus, official sources said.

Published: 27th April 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 12:12 PM

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission's order banning victory processions during and after counting of votes in states where assembly polls have been held.

"I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karykartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis," Nadda said in a tweet.

The EC has taken the decision to check the spread of coronavirus, official sources said.

The counting of votes will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry on May 2.

