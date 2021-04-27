STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caps on domestic capacity and airfares to remain till May 30: Aviation ministry

Currently, the airlines are permitted to operate not more than 80 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

Published: 27th April 2021 12:40 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The limits imposed on airfares and on number of domestic flights that can be operated in the Indian market will extend till May 31, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday.

Moreover, they are allowed to charge domestic airfares only within lower and upper limits, which were set by the ministry in May last year.

In two separate orders on Monday, the ministry said the caps on capacity as well as airfares will "remain in force till 2359 hrs on May 31, 2021, or until further orders".

  When India had resumed its domestic flight services on May 25 last year, it had told the airlines to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

This was gradually increased to up to 80 per cent by December 3, 2020.

On May 21 last year, the ministry had placed lower and upper limits on airfares through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration.

For example, the first band consists of all flights that are of under 40 minutes' duration.

The lower limit on such flights is Rs 2,300 and the upper limit is Rs 7,500.

