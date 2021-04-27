STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre gives nod to convert Ajmer Sharif Dargah rest house into COVID care centre

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also asked the dargah committee and its people to cooperate fully with the Rajasthan government in the fight against coronavirus.

Published: 27th April 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday approved a proposal to convert an Ajmer Sharif Dargah rest house into a temporary COVID Care Centre.

In a letter written in response to Dargah Committee president Amin Pathan's request of converting the rest house into a 'Corona Care Centre', Naqvi said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the moral and humanitarian duty of every institution in the country to provide full support for the health and well-being of the people in this challenging time.

Approving the proposal to convert the Ajmer Dargah rest house into a COVID care centre and hand it over to the Rajasthan government, the minister asked the dargah committee and its people to cooperate fully with the state government in the fight against coronavirus.

On Monday, the minority affairs ministry had decided to give Haj Houses to state governments for utilisation as temporary care centres for COVID-19 patients.

"It has been decided to give Haj Houses in different states of the country to the state governments to utilise them as temporary 'Corona Care Centre'," Naqvi had said.

