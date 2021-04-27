STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'COVID-19 wave hit poll-bound states in the end': MP minister backs high-voltage campaigns

States which saw elections were the last one to be hit by the pandemics fresh wave and it was improper to link the two, Narottam Mishra said.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday claimed it was improper to draw a link between the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the country and elections held in some states.

States which saw elections were the last one to be hit by the pandemics fresh wave and it was improper to link the two, the BJP leader said.

There are no elections at present in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan or Delhi but still they are hit hard by coronavirus.

"Look, this is a pandemic and nobody should put a blame of it on others," Mishra told reporters in reply to a question.

He said the fresh wave of COVID-19 first hit states where there were no elections.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for cancelling his poll rallies on the ground of COVID-19 crisis, Mishra asked whether the pandemic had disappeared in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam, where polling took place recently.

The moment Rahuls rallies flopped in West Bengal, coronavirus entered that state.

The Congress is going to lose there and it will blame electronic voting machines for its defeat, he remarked.

While the eighth and last phase of election will be held in West Bengal on April 29, the voting exercise is over in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

Counting of votes polled in these elections will take place on May 2.

The BJP minister alleged the Congress is playing low- level of politics on the issue of vaccination.

Till date (Congress leaders) Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Digvijaya Singh have not made public a single photo of them receiving the vaccine," he said.

Earlier, the minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Indore with public representatives and officials and also inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for policemen and their families.

Narottam Mishra Coronavirus COVID-19 BJP
