STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Navy trains non-medical personnel for COVID-19 emergency

Last year, the COVID core working group of Southern Naval Command had prepared a Training Capsule for BFNA to train non medical personnel.

Published: 27th April 2021 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: In view of surge in COVID-19 cases, the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy is training its non medical personnel to work as force multipliers in times of emergencies.

"Indian Navy starts training of non-medical personnel as Battle Field Nursing Assistant (BFNA) at INS Venduruthy under #SNC consequent to the resurgence in Covid19 pandemic", a Defence spokesman said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He said currently 80 Indian Navy personnel are being trained every week to augment the BFNA team, so as to be battle ready to assist the civil society in its fight against COVID-19.

They are trained in primary nursing, he said.

Last year, the COVID core working group of Southern Naval Command had prepared a Training Capsule for BFNA to train non medical personnel.

This included basic concepts of hand hygiene, donning and doffing of PPE, concept of biomedical waste management and carriage of casualty.

Simple strategies for infection prevention were also dealt with in this course, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Resurgence in Covid-19 cases cast dark shadow on various sectors
Covid: Missing facts, misdirected discourse
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Can't be mute spectator in national crisis, don't intend to supersede HC cases on Covid: SC
A man in protective suit digs earth to bury the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Guwahati. (Photo| AP)
CEOs of 40 US companies create global task force to help India fight COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp