Inspector submits corruption complaint against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

The inspector, BR Ghadge, currently attached to the Akola police control room, submitted the complaint in form of a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) on April 20.

Published: 27th April 2021 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Police Inspector has submitted a corruption complaint against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the Maharashtra DGP and demanded registration of an FIR register against him, an official said on Monday.

The inspector, BR Ghadge, currently attached to the Akola police control room, submitted the complaint in form of a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) on April 20 and also marked it to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, he said.

This is the second corruption complaint against Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner last month and appointed the Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard.

The earlier complaint was filed by Mumbai police officer Anup Dange.

In his 14-page complaint to the DGP, Ghadge has claimed that during his tenure as the Thane police commissioner (2015-18), Singh had "indulged in corruption at many levels".

In the letter, Ghadge has made a series of allegations against the senior IPS officer related to suspected land deals, misuse of government accommodation and his security staff, and other forms of corruption.

Ghadge said he was attached to the Bazaar Peth police station in Thane when Singh was the city's police commissioner.

Taking to PTI on Monday, Ghadge said, "I have proof of corruption and will submit it when called for questioning."

Singh was not available for comment on the complaint submitted by the police inspector.

The Maharashtra government had transferred Singh from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in mid-March over his alleged mishandling of the SUV bomb scare case outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here.

