STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh proposes special package for industries to increase oxygen production

The eligible units will also be offered 50 per cent of the expenditure incurred on maintaining safety standards, like firefighting equipment, the official said.

Published: 27th April 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to offer a special package to industrial units to increase the production of oxygen and set up new plants of the life-saving gas in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The package will also be offered to pre-existing and operational medical colleges, hospitals and nursing homes provided they set up units for the production of oxygen or its storage cylinders, MP industries department's principal secretary Sanjay Shukla said.

"We have prepared a draft policy for offering a special package to improve the oxygen production capacity in Madhya Pradesh, and micro, small, medium and large greenfield industrial units, existing oxygen producing units interested in capacity expansion are eligible to avail it," he said.

The package will be offered to those interested in the production of oxygen, its cylinders, oxygen concentrators, cryogenic containers and vessels, and related equipment, he said.

"The units with a minimum oxygen production capacity of 10 cubic metre per hour would be eligible to avail the incentives under the special package," Shukla said.

Under the package, a basic assistance will be given at a flat rate of 50 per cent of the investment made in a plant, machinery and building (excluding land and residential facilities) with a cap of Rs 75 crore, he said.

The eligible units will also be offered 50 per cent of the expenditure incurred on maintaining safety standards, like firefighting equipment, the official said.

Besides, it will also offer a rebate of Re 1 per unit on the prevailing power tariff, which will be in addition to any other rebate already offered by the MP Electricity Regulatory Commission (MPERC).

The rebate can be availed for three years from the commercial date of production, he added. On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,686 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally above the five lakh-mark.

The state's caseload stands at 5,11,990, including 5,221 deaths. In April so far, the state has recorded 2,16,479 new COVID-19 cases and 1,235 deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Resurgence in Covid-19 cases cast dark shadow on various sectors
Covid: Missing facts, misdirected discourse
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Can't be mute spectator in national crisis, don't intend to supersede HC cases on Covid: SC
A man in protective suit digs earth to bury the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Guwahati. (Photo| AP)
CEOs of 40 US companies create global task force to help India fight COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp