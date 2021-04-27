Oxygen woes: 12 COVID-19 patients moved from Thane hospital

By PTI

THANE: At least 12 COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thane city were on Tuesday shifted to other hospitals in view of depleting oxygen stock at the medical facility, a doctor said.

Dr Harish Kedar, who runs the private hospital, told media persons that as the existing medical oxygen stock at his facility was fast getting exhausted, the management decided to shift the critical patients to other hospitals in the city.

The hospital had around 40 COVID-19 patients of which 12 were in the ICU on oxygen support and were moved to other medical facilities in the morning as a proactive measure, he said.

An official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed the incident and said efforts were on to replenish oxygen stock at the hospital.

He said a senior TMC officer was present at the oxygen suppliers location to monitor the process of getting a fresh stock of the life-saving gas used to treat critical COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Thane district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday held a meeting to review the pandemic situation and availability of oxygen and Remdesivir injections in government and private hospitals.

Talking to the media later, Shinde said he has asked the stake-holders to ensure hospital beds are made available to needy patients.

The minister said there was a marginal drop in the number of new COVID-19 patients in the district but the administration was not taking any chances and preparing itself for any eventuality.

Hospitals should conduct fire safety and oxygen storage and availability audits, Shinde said.