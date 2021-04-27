TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal to be placed under strict surveillance till Friday 7 am: Official

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Election Commission has placed Trinamool Congress Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal under strict surveillance from 5 pm till Friday 7 am, an official said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in the wake of the chief electoral officer receiving "several complaints against Mondal", he said.

"In view of the feedback received from various sources and as per the report of the DEO and SP, Birbhum, the commission has directed that Mondal be under strict surveillance of the executive magistrate and CAPF for ensuring free and fair elections," the official said.

During this period, videography would be conducted "with date and stamping".

Birbhum is scheduled to go for polls in the eighth and final phase of the assembly elections on Thursday.

Mondal was placed under similar surveillance during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2016 assembly polls.