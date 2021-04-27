STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uddhav government orders inquiry against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

Singh, now transferred to the Home Guards, had accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption and also filed a PIL against him.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has ordered a `preliminary inquiry' into corruption allegations against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The state home department, by an order dated April 20, asked Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey to conduct a "preliminary inquiry" into a complaint lodged by assistant police inspector Anup Dange against Singh on February 2.

Dange's complaint accused Singh of being involved in corruption.

The home department order became available on Tuesday.

Pande has also been asked to look into a report prepared by assistant police commissioner(crime) which was submitted on April 7.

"A preliminary inquiry report based on all the points raised by Dange should be prepared and submitted to the state government at the earliest," the order said.

Singh was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police commissioner last month in the aftermath of a bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here, the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, and the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA in both the cases.

Singh then made a sensational allegation against Deshmukh, alleging that he had asked police officers including Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

He also filed a criminal public interest litigation against the NCP leader, seeking probe in this matter.

Deshmukh resigned after the Bombay High Court ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

