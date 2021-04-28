STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
150 districts with COVID positivity rate of over 15% likely to go under lockdown: Report

The recommended measures were drawn looking at the health systems in these areas which have been under stress due to the pandemic.

Published: 28th April 2021 10:45 AM

Punjab lockdown, COVID lockdown

A man walks through a closed market in Amritsar during the lockdown imposed by Punjab government as a preventive measure. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Union Health Ministry in a high-level meeting on Tuesday has proposed the imposition of a total lockdown in around 150 districts with COVID-19 positivity rate of over 15%, a TOI report said.

The recommended measures were drawn looking at the health systems in these areas which have been under stress due to the pandemic. A final decision in this regard will be taken by the central government in consultation with state governments. 

“Our analysis suggests stringent lockdown measures in districts with very high positivity rate are essential to break the chain of transmission over the next few weeks,” a senior official told TOI.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, India reported 3,60,960 new COVID19 infections, 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

