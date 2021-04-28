STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID 19 explodes in Bihar; 13,374 new cases, 84 deaths in last 24 hours

According to the state health departments bulletin, the number of active cases now stood at 98,747, a nearly 50 times increase since the beginning of the month.

Published: 28th April 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus mask

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar gasped with an active caseload that sniffed at the six-digit mark on Wednesday when a jittery state government also came out with more stringent restrictions in a desperate bid to contain the contagion that has been spreading at an alarming rate.

According to the state health departments bulletin, the number of active cases now stood at 98,747, a nearly 50 times increase since the beginning of the month when the active caseload was less than 2,000.

The severity of the outbreak of the second wave which has been blamed on new, mutant strains which are said to be much more contagious and lethal can also be gauged from the fact that the active caseload happens to be more than one fifth of the total number of 4.41 lakh cases reported in Bihar since COVID-19 struck the world in March last year.

The state has been clocking fresh cases in five digits, on a daily basis, for quite some time and the number of people testing positive in the last 24 hours was 13,374.

Patna, with 17,187 active cases and 683 casualties, remains the worst affected district.

Altogether 2391 people have lost their lives to the dreaded coronavirus across the state so far and 84 casualties have taken place in the last 24 hours alone.

Total 1,03,895 tests were conducted in the state since Tuesday, while over 2.

62 clinical examinations for the virus have been done in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

On the vaccination front, a total of 87,348 people were administered the jabs on Wednesday, while overall 69,55,027 have been inoculated so far.

Following coronavirus surge, the state government Wednesday came out with more stringent restrictions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bihar Lockdown
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp