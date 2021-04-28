Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan is new Finance Secretary

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan has been designated as the Finance Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday said.

He is a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Somanathan, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance as the Finance Secretary, the order said.

The senior-most officer among all the secretaries in the finance ministry is designated as the Finance Secretary.

Somanathan's batchmate Debasish Panda is Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey and Ajay Seth are secretaries, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and Department of Economic Affairs, respectively.

Tarun Bajaj, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, is the Revenue Secretary.