Glimmer of hope? MP reports more recoveries, fewer cases for first time during current Covid wave

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The latest Covid statistics could usher in a glimmer of hope for Madhya Pradesh which has been struggling hard to control the second wave of the fatal infection.

For the first time amid the second Covid wave, the state has reported more recoveries and fewer new cases. Over the last 24 hours, while the state reported 12,758 new cases at a 21.7% positivity rate, which was less than the 13,417 cases reported during the previous day at a 22.6% positivity rate.

For the first time since the second Covid wave hit the state last month, the state reported more recoveries than the new positive cases. Against the 12,758 new positive cases during the last 24 hours, the state recorded the highest 14,156 recoveries during the same period.

The outnumbering of new cases by new recoveries for the first time since the second Covid wave happened last month, also had a cascading effect on the total active cases, which declined over the previous day’s level for the first time since last month’s start of the second wave.

The total active cases fell to 92,773 active cases, which was less than the 94,276 active cases reported during the previous day.

The increased recovery was led by Bhopal which for the first time in this second Covid wave reported more recoveries (2408 recoveries) which was more than 1853 new cases, followed by Indore 1984 recoveries compared to 1811 new cases, Gwalior with 1208 new recoveries compared to 1024 new cases, Jabalpur (907 recoveries/795) and Sagar (285 recoveries/251 new cases).

The positivity rate too declined to 21.7% over the last 24 hours, which was the lowest over the last 11 days. Earlier, on April 17, the state had reported 11,269 new cases at a 21.4 positivity rate.

While there was encouraging development in form outnumbering of new cases by new recoveries for the first time amid the second wave, the state also reported a maximum single-day official death toll of 105 deaths over the last 24 hours, which left behind the earlier single maximum death figure of 104 deaths reported on April 24.

