Haryana records highest single-day spike of 95 COVID deaths, 12,444 cases

Published: 28th April 2021 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 95 deaths due to COVID-19 that pushed the toll to 4,021, while 12,444 fresh cases took the tally to 4,60,198.

On Tuesday, Haryana had recorded 84 deaths and 11,931 cases, which was the previous biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths and cases.

According to the health department daily bulletin, the latest deaths included 12 from Hisar, 10 from Sirsa, 9 from Fatehabad, 8 from Jind, 7 from Gurgaon and Jind districts.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon(2,934), Faridabad (1,602), Hisar (1,042), Sonipat (870), Jind (850), Karnal (760), Panipat (668) and Panchkula (520).

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state were 88,860.

So far, 3,67,317 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 79.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

