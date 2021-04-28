'I lost an election, you have lost your conscience': Former Army chief to Punjab CM

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh dared cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to fight an election against him saying he will lose his security deposit just as J J Singh did, the former army chief hit back.

"I have lost only an election but you have lost conscience," J J Singh said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In the 2017 assembly election, J J Singh had contested against Amarinder Singh from Patiala but finished third and forfeited his security deposit.

On Tuesday, the Punjab chief minister challenged Sidhu to contest against him from Patiala, saying the legislator would lose his security deposit like the former Army chief.

To a question on Sidhu's frequent visits to Patiala, the chief minister had said: "He can come and contest from Patiala. He will also lose his deposit like Gen JJ Singh."

In a series of tweets, the former Army chief lashed out at Amarinder Singh and accused him of being hand in glove with the Badals of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

"Everyone is aware that you are hand in glove with the Badals. In the 2017 elections, the Badals helped you under a conspiracy and now the debt of which you are paying by not taking action in the Behbal Kalan firing case," alleged J J Singh.

"It is an open secret that in 2017, the elections at Patiala and Lambi was a fixed match. Times keep changing. Do not forget that once you had also lost your security deposit from Patiala," he said.

Sidhu has been attacking his own party-led government and the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of a religious text and subsequent police firing incident.